Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tata Sierra powertrains and variants detailed

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 08:00 am IST

Here is a quick check at what all powertrains and variants will the Tata Sierra offer. 

Tata Motors has finally launched the Sierra in the Indian market. Along with it, the brand has finally revealed the details about the SUV. Now, we do know that Tata will offer seven variants along with three powertrain options. Here is everything you should know about them.

The Sierra 2025 is underpinned by the scalable new ARGOS platform that is designed to support both ICE and EV powertrains
Personalised Offers on
Tata Sierra arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
The Sierra 2025 is underpinned by the scalable new ARGOS platform that is designed to support both ICE and EV powertrains

Tata Sierra: Engine specifications

Engine TypeDisplacementPowerTorqueTransmissions
1.5 NA Petrol1.5 litres108 PS145 Nm6 speed manual, 7 speed dual clutch automatic
1.5 Turbo Petrol1.5 litres160 PS255 Nm6 speed torque converter automatic
1.5 Diesel1.5 litres118 PS260 Nm6 speed manual

What are the engine options of the Tata Sierra?

There are three engine options on the Tata Sierra. All have a capacity of 1.5 litres. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned for 108 PS of max power and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Then there is the turbo petrol engine tuned for 160 PS of max power and 255 Nm. It will be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission only.

Finally, there is the diesel engine that produces 118 PS of max power and peak torque output of 260 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 260 Nm.

What are the variants of the Tata Sierra?

Tata Motors will offer the Sierra in seven variants. They are Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+. The naturally aspirated engine with a manual gearbox will be offered with all variants except the Accomplished+. The automatic gearbox will be offered with Pure, Pure+ and Adventure.

Then there is the turbo petrol engine with 6-speed turbo petrol, which will be available with Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Finally, there is the diesel engine that will be available with all the variants, if the customer opts for the manual gearbox. However, the automatic transmission will be available only with the Pure, Pure+, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

(Also read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure ridden: 5 things we like and 3 things that we don't)

When does the booking open of the Tata Sierra?

The bookings for the Tata Sierra open on December 16th.

When will the deliveries of the Tata Sierra begin?

Tata Motors will begin the deliveries of the Sierra on 15th January.

What are the colour options of the Tata Sierra?

The Tata Sierra offers a variety of colour options, which include: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Coorg Clouds, Pristine White, and Pure Grey.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Tata Sierra powertrains and variants detailed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On