Tata Sierra powertrains and variants detailed

Tata Motors has finally launched the Sierra in the Indian market. Along with it, the brand has finally revealed the details about the SUV. Now, we do know that Tata will offer seven variants along with three powertrain options. Here is everything you should know about them. Personalised Offers on Tata Sierra Check Offers Check Offers The Sierra 2025 is underpinned by the scalable new ARGOS platform that is designed to support both ICE and EV powertrains

Tata Sierra: Engine specifications Engine Type Displacement Power Torque Transmissions 1.5 NA Petrol 1.5 litres 108 PS 145 Nm 6 speed manual, 7 speed dual clutch automatic 1.5 Turbo Petrol 1.5 litres 160 PS 255 Nm 6 speed torque converter automatic 1.5 Diesel 1.5 litres 118 PS 260 Nm 6 speed manual Prev Next

What are the engine options of the Tata Sierra?

There are three engine options on the Tata Sierra. All have a capacity of 1.5 litres. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned for 108 PS of max power and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Then there is the turbo petrol engine tuned for 160 PS of max power and 255 Nm. It will be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission only.

Finally, there is the diesel engine that produces 118 PS of max power and peak torque output of 260 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 260 Nm.

What are the variants of the Tata Sierra?

Tata Motors will offer the Sierra in seven variants. They are Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+. The naturally aspirated engine with a manual gearbox will be offered with all variants except the Accomplished+. The automatic gearbox will be offered with Pure, Pure+ and Adventure.

Then there is the turbo petrol engine with 6-speed turbo petrol, which will be available with Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Finally, there is the diesel engine that will be available with all the variants, if the customer opts for the manual gearbox. However, the automatic transmission will be available only with the Pure, Pure+, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

When does the booking open of the Tata Sierra?

The bookings for the Tata Sierra open on December 16th.

When will the deliveries of the Tata Sierra begin?

Tata Motors will begin the deliveries of the Sierra on 15th January.

What are the colour options of the Tata Sierra?

The Tata Sierra offers a variety of colour options, which include: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Coorg Clouds, Pristine White, and Pure Grey.