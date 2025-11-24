2025 Yezdi Adventure ridden: 5 things we like and 3 things that we don't

The latest update to the Yezdi Adventure focuses on refining what already made it a capable mid-capacity ADV. With a new Alpha2 engine, improved rough-road protection, added ground clearance and useful touring features, it aims to deliver rugged versatility at a value-friendly price of ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here are five things that we liked and three things that can be improved on the motorcycle after we clocked some kilometres on it. Yezdi Adventure comes with a set of spoked rims that provide better durability while off-roading.

Yezdi Adventure specs Category Specification Engine Type Single cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC Displacement 334 cc Max Power 29.6 PS @ 8,000 rpm Max Torque 29.6 Nm @ 5,800 rpm Transmission 6 speed, chain drive Kerb Weight 187 kg Ground Clearance 220 mm Seat Height 815 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 15.5 litres View All Prev Next

Pros

Refined Alpha2 engine

The 334 cc liquid cooled motor is smoother than before. Throttle response is more controlled in the low and mid revs, and the bike feels more pleasant in traffic or during long rides. Vibration levels are reduced, which enhances comfort and reduces fatigue on long rides. However, there are still vibes in the top-end.

Better equipped for off road use

The up-swept exhaust, integrated sump guard and added structural protection inspire confidence on rough terrain. Tackling gravel, inclines, and rocks comes with less stress about damage. The tyres also prove to be quite grippy in tricky situations.

High ground clearance

With 220 mm of clearance, the bike manages broken roads and off-road trails without scraping. The suspension setup copes well with potholes and ruts for a stable ride.

Balanced ergonomics

The riding posture suits both touring and off-road standing positions. The wide handlebars and weight distribution help manoeuvrability despite the 187 kg kerb weight.

Useful features for touring

ABS modes, traction control, navigation support, Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charger make it well equipped for long-distance use.

Cons

Seat height and ergonomics for shorter or taller riders

At 815 mm, those with a shorter build may find it tall in city usage. On the other hand, very tall riders might feel slightly restricted while standing for extended off-road stretches.

Instrument cluster could be better

The display works but lacks the clarity and polish offered by some rivals.

Some expected improvements still missing

While the suspension performs well overall, it could have been more compliant over continuous rough surfaces. Fueling could also feel more seamless in certain scenarios.