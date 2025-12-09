Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris spec comparison

Tata Motors has finally launched the Sierra in the Indian market. It is a primary rival to the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which entered the Indian market quite recently. While the Sierra is one of the most anticipated launches of 2025, the Victoris was a surprise one, but it still managed to impress a lot of people. Here is a quick spec comparison between the two SUVs. Personalised Offers on Tata Sierra Check Offers Check Offers Tata Sierra and Maruti Suzuki Victoris uses engines that have a capacity of 1.5-litres.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris Category Tata Sierra Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price Starts at ₹ 11.49 lakh ₹ 10.50 lakh to ₹ 19.99 lakh Engine Options 1.5 NA petrol, 105 hp/145 Nm, 6MT or 7DCT 1.5 turbo petrol, 158 hp/255 Nm, 6AT 1.5 diesel, 116 hp/up to 280 Nm, 6MT or 6AT 1.5 mild hybrid petrol, 102 hp/139 Nm, 5MT or 6AT 1.5 CNG, 86 hp/121.5 Nm, 5MT Strong hybrid, 115 hp, eCVT AWD with NA petrol available Dimensions 4,340 mm L 1,841 mm W 1,715 mm H Wheelbase: 2,730 mm Ground clearance: 205 mm 4,360 mm L 1,795 mm W 1,655 mm H Wheelbase: 2,600 mm Ground clearance: 210 mm Exterior Features Full width LED DRLs LED headlights19 inch dual tone alloys Flush door handles Panoramic sunroof Auto LED projector headlights LED DRLs 17 inch alloys Roof spoiler Interior and Tech Dual tone cabin Ambient lighting Ventilated seats Triple screen setup on higher trims Connected car tech Wireless charging Terrain modes Black and ivory cabin 64 colour ambient lighting Ventilated front seats Powered tailgate with gesture control Heads up display Air purifier 10.1 inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay/Android Auto 8 speaker Dolby Atmos audio View All Prev Next

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Price

In terms of pricing, the Sierra starts at ₹11.49 lakh ex-showroom. On the other hand, the Victoris is priced between ₹10.50 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Engine

The Sierra is offered with three 1.5-litre engine options. The naturally aspirated petrol unit produces 105 hp and 145 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Then there is the turbo petrol engine that produces 158 hp and 255 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Finally, there is the diesel engine that is shared with smaller Tata models. It produces 116 hp and up to 280 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the Victoris is offered with a mild hybrid petrol engine that puts out 102 hp and 139 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is also a CNG powertrain. While running on CNG, the power and torque fall to 86 hp and 121.5 Nm. It is offered only with a manual gearbox. Finally, there is the strong hybrid powertrain that puts out 115 hp and comes with an eCVT automatic transmission. Maruti Suzuki also offers an all-wheel drive powertrain with the naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Victoris measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a height of 1,655 mm. The ground clearance is 210 mm, whereas the wheelbase is 2,600 mm.

The Sierra has a length of 4,340 mm, a width of 1,841 mm and a height of 1,715 mm. The wheelbase is longer at 2,730 mm, but the ground clearance is 205 mm.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Design and features

Aesthetically, the Tata Sierra showcases a striking and contemporary SUV design, featuring full-width LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED headlights, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush door handles, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior boasts dual-tone upholstery, multi-colour ambient lighting, ventilated seating, a triple-screen configuration for instrumentation and infotainment in higher variants, along with connected car technology. Additionally, the Sierra is equipped with amenities such as wireless charging, various terrain modes, and multiple USB-C ports.

Similarly, the Maruti Victoris is also well-appointed, offering auto LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a roof-mounted spoiler on the exterior. Inside, the cabin presents a black and ivory colour scheme complemented by a 64-colour ambient lighting system available on select trims. Comfort features include ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a heads-up display, an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, and cruise control. The infotainment system is anchored by a 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with an 8-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system.