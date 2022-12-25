Tata to roll out electric version of Nano soon: Report

Automobile giant Tata Motors had rolled out Nano in 2008, which was dubbed as the world's cheapest car. Unfortunately, the flagship car couldn't achieve the success as expected. After the company reported poor sales, Nano was wound up in 2018. Now, the company is planning to roll out the electric version of Nano in the Indian markets, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. However, it is not known when the electric model will be unveiled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India is witnessing a surge in demand for electric vehicles in recent times, and the Nano EV might carve a place for itself in the market. Automotive design expert Pratyush Raut has designed a concept look for Nano EV, which shows that the new car would be of a bigger size.According to report, the Nano EV might have a bigger daytime running light (DRL) and compact headlamp. The bumper section might have smiley effect, apart from an embellished side panels. The rar door will have handles on the C-pillar. The wheels have been placed on the corner which means a long wheelbase and spacious interior.With the introduction of Nano Electric, the carmaker might try to attain a first-mover advantage in the micro-EV segment. In India, the entry-level hatchback dominates the electric vehicle segment, the Live Hindustan report stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The concept design of Tata Nano EV. (L:ive Hindustan)

Tata Nexon, Tigor and Tiago have been successful in their electric avatars. Nano EV might be a part of Tata Motors' strategy to capitalise in the EV market. The company is also planning to launch the electric version of Punch this year.In another development, Tata Motors said it will raise prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2 per cent beginning January next year, PTI reported. The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike, it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON