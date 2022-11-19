Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Tesla recalls 30,000 Model X cars, shares hit two-year low: Report

Tesla recalls 30,000 Model X cars, shares hit two-year low: Report

car bike
Published on Nov 19, 2022 09:58 AM IST

The problem will be addressed through an over-the-air software update, the company said in a letter filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Tesla Inc recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, sending its shares down nearly 3% on Friday to their lowest in nearly two years.

The air bag could deploy incorrectly in certain low-speed collision events where a young front seat passenger is unbelted and out of position, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

The problem will be addressed through an over-the-air software update, the company said in a letter filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Earlier this month, the world's most valuable automaker recalled over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the risk of experiencing a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla elon musk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP