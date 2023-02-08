Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tesla to unveil ‘Master Plan 3’ on March 1: Elon Musk

Published on Feb 08, 2023 11:54 AM IST

The company's third Master Plan will be unveiled at Giga Texas, its production facility for Model Y.

Tesla will hold its Investor Day on March 1 (Image: Twitter/Elon Musk)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Tesla's ‘Master Plan 3' will be unveiled on March 1 at the company's Giga Texas facility, CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday.

“Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1. The future is bright,” tweeted Musk.

The tweet by the world's second richest man shows that the plan's unveiling will take place during Tesla's Investor Day, which will be held at the production factory of its Model Y.

Also, as the name suggests, it will be the Austin-headquartered firm's third Master Plan. In 2006, the first Master Plan was unveiled, and the second, called Master Plan Deux, in 2016.

Unlike the first two, however, which had sections only on Tesla, the third one will have sections also about sister companies SpaceX and The Boring Company. This was revealed by Musk in March last year.

What are Tesla's ‘Master Plans’?

Under these, Tesla presents its strategy for the future. In the first Master Plan, it outlined its strategy to evolve from a niche EV maker to a mainstream automaker. In the second, its objectives included, among others, expansion into various vehicle segments.

In the third, meanwhile, the Tesla sections will be on scaling to extreme size, which, according to the billionaire, is needed to ‘shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI.’

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
elon musk tesla
