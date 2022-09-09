Tesla's Model Y achieves highest score for any vehicle under latest Euro NCAP test protocol

Model Y, the battery electric compact crossover manufactured by Elon Musk's Tesla, achieved the highest overall score (92%) for any vehicle tested under the latest and more stringent assessment protocol of the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the company announced in a statement.

Tesla Model Y receives highest safety score of any vehicle ever tested https://t.co/SJDXowtkGw — Tesla (@Tesla) September 7, 2022

Also, Model Y received a 5-star rating from the Euro NCAP, making it the latest Tesla vehicle to earn full points under the Belgium-based voluntary car safety performance assessment programme, the statement stated.

“The test was based on an evaluation of Model Y's ability to protect adults, children and vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians, as well as its safety assistant features,” the release noted.

In two sub-categories as well, the car's score was the highest for any vehicle tested under the new protocol. In the Adult Occupation Protection category, it scored 97%, while in the Safety Assist category, Model Y cars equipped with Tesla's Vision camera scored 98%.

Model Y safety features

The car has the following safety features, for which it was tested:

Rear underbody casting: Combined with a fortified battery back, the rear underbody casting allows advanced restraint systems to deploy effectively, thereby holding passengers in place, and protecting them from cabin intrusions.

Far-side airbag: These are deployed between the front seats to help avoid head injuries may be caused due to passenger-to-passenger contact.

Multi-collision braking: After a collision, the multi-collision braking automatically applies the EV's brakes to prevent a secondary impact.

Collision avoidance driver monitoring system: This detects a distracted driver, and automatically adjusts the sensitivity of the Forward Collision Warning system to be more reactive.

