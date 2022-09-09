Home / Car Bike / Tesla's Model Y achieves highest score for any vehicle under latest Euro NCAP test protocol

Tesla's Model Y achieves highest score for any vehicle under latest Euro NCAP test protocol

car bike
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 09:25 AM IST

In the overall category, the car scored 92%. In two sub-categories, its score was 97% and 98%, highest-ever for any vehicle under both.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attend an opening ceremony for Tesla's China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attend an opening ceremony for Tesla's China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Model Y, the battery electric compact crossover manufactured by Elon Musk's Tesla, achieved the highest overall score (92%) for any vehicle tested under the latest and more stringent assessment protocol of the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the company announced in a statement.

Also, Model Y received a 5-star rating from the Euro NCAP, making it the latest Tesla vehicle to earn full points under the Belgium-based voluntary car safety performance assessment programme, the statement stated.

“The test was based on an evaluation of Model Y's ability to protect adults, children and vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians, as well as its safety assistant features,” the release noted.

In two sub-categories as well, the car's score was the highest for any vehicle tested under the new protocol. In the Adult Occupation Protection category, it scored 97%, while in the Safety Assist category, Model Y cars equipped with Tesla's Vision camera scored 98%.

Model Y safety features

The car has the following safety features, for which it was tested:

Rear underbody casting: Combined with a fortified battery back, the rear underbody casting allows advanced restraint systems to deploy effectively, thereby holding passengers in place, and protecting them from cabin intrusions.

Far-side airbag: These are deployed between the front seats to help avoid head injuries may be caused due to passenger-to-passenger contact.

Multi-collision braking: After a collision, the multi-collision braking automatically applies the EV's brakes to prevent a secondary impact.

Collision avoidance driver monitoring system: This detects a distracted driver, and automatically adjusts the sensitivity of the Forward Collision Warning system to be more reactive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out