These 7-seater SUVs to be launched next year. Check details

Published on Dec 01, 2022 05:47 PM IST

While Nissan India has confirmed the launch of X-Trail, Toyota and Tata Motors may debut the next-gen Fortuner and Safari facelift, respectively.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you have a large family, and you are looking to buy a car, then you should know as many as three 7-seater SUVs will arrive in the market next year. As per HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, these will be launched by Nissan, Toyota, and Tata Motors.

Here are the details:

X-Trail (Nissan): Nissan India has confirmed the launch of X-Trail, which was recently unveiled at an even in New Delhi, alongside the new global-spec Qashkai and Juke. Out of these, X-Trail will arrive first, though it is not known in which month it will make its debut.

In its segment, it will go up against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skodia Kodiaq etc.

Fortuner (next-gen, Toyota): The next-gen Fortuner, too, can debut any time in 2023. It may come with updates to features related to comfort and safety; it may also get technology-related updates.

Safari (Facelift): This updated version of Safari may arrive early next year. It may get cosmetic updates, and new interior features may also be added. The additions may include an Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS).

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, which produces maximum power output and peak torque of 170 PS and 350 Nm respectively.

