These are the 6 most in-demand cars in Pakistan. Details here

Live Hindustan, the Hindi-language sister publication of Hindustan Times, has published a report on the most popular cars in Pakistan. According to the report, there are six cars which have the highest demand in the neighbouring country, and are popular in India as well. These models are manufactured by Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Honda, with some sold under a different name in Pakistan.

Here are Pakistan's six most in-demand cars (1 Pakistani Rupee = approx. 0.36 Indian Rupee):

Maruti Suzuki Alto (PKR 12 lakh-16.33 lakh): In August, Maruti Suzuki launched the Alto K10 in India, the carmaker's home country. However, in Pakistan, the car's 8th generation model is in operation. It comes equipped with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Swift (PKR 20.30 lakh to PKR 22.10 lakh): In February, the company launched Swift's Facelift version in its home country, but is yet to debut it in Pakistan. The variant currently being sold there has a 1.3-litre engine which generates 91Ps power and 114Nm torque. The engine is connected to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Cultus (PKR 12 lakh-16.33 lakh): This premium hatchback is known as Celerio in India, and its latest version was introduced here in November last year. The one in Pakistan has an AMT gearbox, which comes handy when navigating through traffic. A 5-speed manual is also there.

Maruti Suzuki Bolan (PKR 11.34 lakh): Named Omni in India, its production was closed in 2019. In Pakistan, it remains an in-demand model and, due to its massive cabin space, is also sometimes called a ‘mini-bus’. Its 0.8-litre engine is connected to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota Corolla Altis (PKR 32 lakh-40 lakh): The Japanese auto giant removed this model from its India portfolio in 2020. In Pakistan, this sedan comes with two engine options – 1.6-litre and 1.8-litre – with each connected to a manual and automatic gearbox.

Honda City (PKR 24.50 lakh-28.60 lakh): The third and fifth generation variants of City are being sold in Pakistan though the sedan's popularity has gone down in India. This, too, has two engine options – 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre – with each connected to a 5-speed manual and automatic gearbox.

