This EV giant will gift you a free electric scooter, but conditions apply

If you are looking forward to buy an electric scooter, you should hear this. Electric vehicle manufacturer Hero Electric has unveiled an offer which can help you to win a free electric scooter. The company has named it as Onam offer and will be applicable to every 100th customer of its products, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

As per the offer, on the sale of 100 scooters, a customer will be gifted a free electric scooter on a random basis. However, the offer is only applicable to the customers in Kerala.This year, Hero Electric started its largest dealership in Malappuram in Kerala. The company has also tied up with AU Small Bank to enable financing for buying electric two-wheelers.ALSO READ: Electric vehicles on Indian roads will touch 5 crore by 2030: Report

“We are constantly making efforts to boost the sales of electric vehicles in India. It is the right time to change the perception of people towards electric vehicles. On the occasion of Onam, we have ushered in a revolution in electric vehicle segment through this offer to customers on the occasion of Onam,” Sohinder Gill, chief executive office, Hero Electric, told the website.

In July this year, Hero sold 8,786 electric scooters as compared to 4,223 units in the same month last year. It has registered a staggering yearly growth of 108.05 per cent. Its competitors like Okinawa sold 8,093 electric scooters in July, while TVS sold 4,244 electric scooters with a growth of 554.94 per cent. Ampere sold 6,312 electric scooters in the same month, Live Hindustan report stated.

Jio-BP and Hero Electric have joined hands to expand its electric vehicle sales across the country. With this agreement, the Hero Electric customers will easily get Jio-BP battery charging facilities. This facility is also open for other vehicles. Both the companies will bring the electrification technique to the Indian market.

