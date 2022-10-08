Home / Car Bike / This festive season, these Tata cars available at discount of up to 60,000. Details here

This festive season, these Tata cars available at discount of up to 60,000. Details here

Published on Oct 08, 2022 11:46 AM IST

The automobile giant has announced festive season offers for its Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tiago and Tigor models.

Tata Motors (Image used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

This Diwali, you can save up to 60,000 on select cars of Tata Motors. The company has announced deals on Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tiago and Tigor. The benefits will be given under both cash and exchange, and the last date to avail the offer is October 31.

Here are the details:

Altroz: As per HT Auto, this supermini, as of October 8, has a starting cost of 5.44 lakh. with the top variant priced at 9.56 lakh. However, under the festive season offer, you can save up to 20,000 on Altroz. This includes 10,000 each under cash and exchange. However, the deal is not applicable on models with the dual-clutch automatic (DCA) feature.

Harrier: At present, this SUV has a price range of 13.84 lakh to 21.09 lakh, says HT Auto. This festive season, it is cheaper by 40,000 in exchange.

Safari: Also an SUV, Safari currently costs 14.99 lakh, and goes up to 23.18 lakh. All its models, except KZR, carry a discount of 40,000 (exchange). On the other hand, the company is giving Safari KZR at 60,000 ( 20,000 cash and 40,000 exchange) off.

Tiago: This hatchback is currently priced between 4.7 lakh to 7.05 lakh. Both the petrol (AMT) and CNG models of this hatchback can be yours at 30,000 off; this includes 20,000 in cash and 10,000 in exchange.

Tigor: The petrol and CNG variants of this sedan are available carry the same discount as those of Tiago. Its market cost is between 5.39 lakh and 7.82 lakh.

    HT News Desk

