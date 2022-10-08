This festive season, these Tata cars available at discount of up to 60,000. Details here

This Diwali, you can save up to ₹60,000 on select cars of Tata Motors. The company has announced deals on Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tiago and Tigor. The benefits will be given under both cash and exchange, and the last date to avail the offer is October 31.

Here are the details:

Altroz: As per HT Auto, this supermini, as of October 8, has a starting cost of ₹5.44 lakh. with the top variant priced at ₹9.56 lakh. However, under the festive season offer, you can save up to ₹20,000 on Altroz. This includes ₹10,000 each under cash and exchange. However, the deal is not applicable on models with the dual-clutch automatic (DCA) feature.

Harrier: At present, this SUV has a price range of ₹13.84 lakh to ₹21.09 lakh, says HT Auto. This festive season, it is cheaper by ₹40,000 in exchange.

Safari: Also an SUV, Safari currently costs ₹14.99 lakh, and goes up to ₹23.18 lakh. All its models, except KZR, carry a discount of ₹40,000 (exchange). On the other hand, the company is giving Safari KZR at ₹60,000 ( ₹20,000 cash and ₹40,000 exchange) off.

Tiago: This hatchback is currently priced between ₹4.7 lakh to ₹7.05 lakh. Both the petrol (AMT) and CNG models of this hatchback can be yours at ₹30,000 off; this includes ₹20,000 in cash and ₹10,000 in exchange.

Tigor: The petrol and CNG variants of this sedan are available carry the same discount as those of Tiago. Its market cost is between ₹5.39 lakh and ₹7.82 lakh.

