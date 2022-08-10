This high-end car of Fast & Furious star Paul Walker will be up for sale soon

Late Hollywood actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is set to be auctioned during the Monterey Car Week event to be held from August 18-20.

When the car was introduced in 1973, it was the fastest German production car in the world, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said. It had a 2.7-litre flat-six engine that produces 209bhp (brake horsepower).

The top speed of the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was 239km/h and it could accelerate to 100km/h in 6.3 seconds, which is faster than many cars available today.

Porsche only created 1,580 units of the car and during the upcoming auction, its price is estimated to be $1 million and $1.25 million. The price of the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 can also go higher keeping in mind that Walker was the owner.

Walker, widely known for playing the role of Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, talked about the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera in 2011 during the Tonight Show. He said he bought the car without even taking a test drive and seeing it in person.

Walker owned many other sports cars and supercars. He died in a car accident in California in 2013 at the age of 40.