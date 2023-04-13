This Maruti car is the highest selling SUV model: Report

Maruti Suzuki has maintained a dominance over the hatchback segment over years. To consolidate its footprint in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, it launched All New Brezza and All New Grand Vitara. These two models have proven to be blockbusters now, with their demands in the compact-SUV segment being taken to the next level. Not only this, Brezza has become the No.1 SUV in this segment, topping the charts for the second time. Last month, it sold 16,227 units as compared to Tata Nexon's 14,769 units, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported. In March 2023, the top five highest selling cars included five SUV models- Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch and Maruti Grand Vitara. As mentioned earlier, Brezza sold 16,227 units last month. The number of units sold were 3,788 more than the tally in March last year with an yearly growth of 30.45 per cent. Tata Nexon sold 14,769 units while Creta had sales of 14,026 units. Tata Punch sold 10,894 units while Grand Vitara witnessed sales of 10,045 units. Since its launch, Brezza has eclipsed Nexon for the third time. In September last year, it had sold 15,445 units against Nexon's 14,518 units. This despite the fact that Maruti continues to battle semiconductor issues. Due to this issue, the car maker had reduced the production by 46,000 units. As of February, the bookings of 61,500 units of Brezza are pending while the delivery waiting time is 154 days. Maruti Brezza is powered by new generation K-Series 1.5 litre dual jet WT engine which supports smart hybrid technology. The engine has been aligned with six-speed transmission. The engine generates 103Hp power and 137 Nm peak torque. The company claims its fuel efficiency has increased. New Brezza's manual variant and automatic variant will give mileages of 20.15 km/l and 19.80 km/l respectively. According to the report, Brezza has been equipped with a 360 degrees camera. This camera has been connected to the car's nine-inch Smartplay Pro Plus touchscreen infotainment system.

