This Maruti SUV is a raging success outside India

Maruti S-Cross, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was shut down by its maker Maruti Suzuki after it reported zero sales for three-four months. Although it failed to make a mark in India, but it continues to be popular outside the country. In Europe, Australia and other markets, people extremely admire S-Cross, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported.The automobile giant has equipped S-Cross with all wheel drive system and mild-hybrid powertrain. Now, the company has presented the new model with a complete hybrid powertrain, which has an all wheel drive and automated manual transmission (AMT).

S-Cross hybrid engine

Maruti Suzuki's new S-Cross model will be presented with a mild hybrid model. It is a 1.5 litre four cylinder unit which has been mated with 140V hybrid architecture. The powertrain includes 140V lithium ion battery and inverter, a motor generator and a 12V lithium ion and lead acid battery. It generates 85kW power and 138NM of torque.

It is similar to Maruti's K15 engine, which is included in Grand Vitara's smart hybrid variant. Compared to this, Grand Vitara's intelligent hybrid has been derived from Toyota. It is a 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine which has been mated with 177.6V Li-ion battery and inverter, the Live Hindustan report stated.

According to the company, the front wheel drive emits 5.2 litres/100 kilometres and 118 gm/kilometres CO2. On the other hand, the all-wheel drive has an emission of 5.8 litres/100 kms and 132 g/km of CO2. The front wheel drive attains a speed of 100 kph in 12.7 seconds while the all wheel drive attains a speed of 100 kph in 13.5 seconds.

The front wheel drive of S-Cross costs ₹21.87 lakh while the all wheel drive model costs ₹25.79 lakh.

