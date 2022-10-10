This SUV's production in India was discontinued. Now, company trying to sell existing stock

French carmaker Renault's compact SUV Duster was launched in India in July 2012. Due to its affordable price tag for an SUV, Duster became a hit in the Indian market. However, soon its sales started declining, and, earlier this year, it was reported that Renault has discontinued the car's production in India. And now, as per a report in HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the company is struggling to sell off the model's remaining stocks in the country.

Zero sales in 2022

According to the Live Hindustan report, not a single unit of Duster has been purchased in India since the start of the year. In January 2021, as many as 336 units were sold, while 337 units were bought in the following month. The corresponding figures for each month from March to September 2021 were 252, 180, 32, 114, 128, 153, and 275 respectively.

Renault planned to launch third-gen Duster

Citing a 2019 Renault statement, Live Hindustan said that for India, the automobile giant planned to skip the second generation Duster and go straight to the third generation instead. However, until the arrival of this new model, the company wanted to ramp up the production of the original Duster as a representative in the compact SUV space. Then, in 2021, it said it is re-evaluating its plan to launch the new-gen model in India.

The new-gen Duster is, in fact, expected to arrive in the world's fifth-largest economy. However, there is no information on when it will be launched.

