Toll taxes on key expressways, national highways hiked. See latest rates

It will be costlier to travel on expressways and national highways from April 1. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced hike in toll fares by 3.5-7 per cent. Now, you need to pay an additional ten per cent fare for shorter distances, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.According to NHAI officials, the toll fares have been increased keeping in mind the number of vehicles plying on roads. On some national highways and expressways, the number of four-wheelers' movement is higher. As a result, toll fares have been hiked by 3.5 per cent for the national highways.For instance, the number of four-wheelers moving between Sari Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is higher. As a result, the toll fares have been raised by five rupees for this section of vehicles.However, the toll fares for vehicles travelling between Delhi and Hapur have been raised by 6.45 per cent. On the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the toll rates have been increased between five and seven per cent. The toll rates have been raised by seven per cent on Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Hisar, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Bulandshahr and Delhi-Chandigarh highways.Here is the full revised list of toll ratesDelhi-Mumbai Expressway (rates from Sohna)KMP: ₹95Shamshabad: ₹185Sheetal: ₹255Peenan: ₹305Bhadraj: ₹415Dungarpur: ₹480Badka Para: ₹525

Entry point of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, at Gurugram-Sohna road near Alipur village, in Gurugram.(PTI)

EXPRESSWAY ROUTE EXISTING TOLL FARE (Rs) NEW TOLL FARE (Rs) DELHI-MEERUT SARAI KALE KHAN-MEERUT 155 160 DELHI-HAPUR SARAI KALE KHAN-CHIJARSI 155 165

Eastern Peripheral Expressway toll (from Kondli to)Mavikalan: ₹35Duhai: ₹95Meerut Expressway: ₹105Dasna: ₹110Dadri: ₹150Fatehpur Rampur: ₹170Maujpur: ₹225Chhajjunagar (Palwal): ₹280It is to be noted that all the toll rates are for four-wheelers. The toll rates for other vehicles have also been raised.

