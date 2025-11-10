Top 5 punchy 125 cc motorcycles that you can buy under 1 Lakh

The 125cc motorcycle class has quietly become one of the most competitive spaces in India’s two-wheeler market. Sitting between frugal commuters and sporty entry-level machines, this segment now blends decent performance, efficiency, and affordability, ideal for riders looking to upgrade without overspending. For under ₹1 lakh, several models deliver 11 to 12 bhp, sleek styling, and a long list of modern features. Here’s a look at five of the most powerful 125cc motorcycles currently available at this price point. Personalised Offers on Bajaj Pulsar N125 Check Offers Check Offers Looking for a punchy 125 cc motorcycle but can't figure out which is best?

1. Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme 125R takes the familiar commuter formula and gives it a sporty twist. Powered by a 124.7cc engine producing 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque, it ranks among the segment’s most powerful offerings. The bike’s design reflects Hero’s growing focus on youth appeal, with sharp lines, LED lighting, and a compact stance. Priced at ₹89,000 (ex-showroom), the Xtreme 125R combines style with performance, offering a versatile choice for riders who want a city commuter that doesn’t feel ordinary. The newest model of the Xtreme 125R also gets a dual-channel ABS. However, this variant crosses the ₹1 lakh mark.

(Also read: Hero Xtreme 125R Dual-channel ABS variant launched in India at ₹1.04 lakh)

2. Honda SP 125

Honda’s SP 125 builds on the brand’s reputation for refinement and reliability. Its 123.94cc engine develops 10.72 bhp and is tuned for smooth, consistent power delivery. Fuel efficiency is another strong suit. Honda claims around 63 km/l, depending on conditions. At a starting price of ₹85,815 (ex-showroom), the SP 125 is aimed squarely at those seeking practicality, backed by Honda’s proven build quality. While its design is understated, the bike’s digital display and silent-start system lend it a modern edge over traditional commuters.

3. Bajaj Pulsar 125

The Pulsar 125 continues Bajaj’s long-standing performance heritage in a smaller, more accessible format. Its 124.4cc engine produces roughly 11.63 bhp, giving it one of the strongest outputs in this category. With its muscular tank, twin-strip LED tail lamps, and familiar Pulsar silhouette, the design remains instantly recognisable. Priced from ₹79,048 (ex-showroom), the Pulsar 125 maintains the engaging ride and dynamic handling that have long defined the brand’s character, while staying within reach of budget-conscious buyers.

4. TVS Raider 125

TVS has positioned the Raider 125 as a feature-rich, youth-focused motorcycle that brings modern technology to everyday commuting. The 124.8cc engine generates 11.22 bhp and 11.75 Nm of torque, offering a lively response for urban riding. The bike’s styling is bold and contemporary, and higher variants even offer riding modes and connectivity features, rare in this class. With a starting price of ₹80,500 (ex-showroom), the Raider’s blend of efficiency, comfort, and advanced features makes it one of the most balanced options in the segment.

(Also read: TVS Motor expands Europe push with new models and plans for Spain, Portugal)

5. Bajaj Pulsar N125

The latest addition to Bajaj’s 125cc lineup, the Pulsar N125, borrows design cues from the larger N160, giving it a sportier and more modern appearance. Its 124.59cc engine produces 11.83 bhp and 11 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth gearbox that complements its commuter-friendly character. The N125 also introduces premium elements such as a sharp LED headlamp, sculpted tank extensions, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. At ₹91,692 (ex-showroom), it sits near the top of the price bracket but delivers the refinement and styling expected from a new-generation Pulsar.

Model Engine (cc) Power (bhp) Ex-showroom Price (in Rs) Hero Xtreme 125R 124.7 11.4 89,000 Honda SP 125 123.94 10.72 85,815 Bajaj Pulsar 125 124.4 11.63 79,048 TVS Raider 125 124.8 11.22 80,500 Bajaj Pulsar N125 124.59 11.83 91,692 View All Prev Next

Today’s 125cc offerings combine performance and practicality in a way that appeals to a wide range of riders, from first-time buyers to daily commuters wanting a sportier experience. With models like the Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider, and Bajaj Pulsar N125 setting new benchmarks, the sub- ₹1 lakh category is no longer about compromise but about choice.