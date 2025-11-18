Top 5 upcoming EVs in 2026

2026 is poised to be a turning point for global electric mobility, with some of the world’s most influential manufacturers preparing to enter the EV era with next-gen battery-electric models. Brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Volvo, BMW and Honda are gearing up to launch premium electric vehicles that promise major advancements in performance, charging technology, range capabilities and design philosophy. From the Honda 0 Alpha to the BMW iX3, here are the top 5 most anticipated EVs launching in 2026

These launches will play a critical role in shaping the competitive EV landscape within the global market, including India, as most, if not all, of these models are expected to reach our shores. If you are interested in the next era of electric mobility, here is a look at the top 5 upcoming EVs set to debut in 2026:

Ferrari Elettrica:

The Ferrari Elettrica will be built on a fully-electric powertrain pushing over 1,000 bhp

Maranello will take the wraps off its first electric car in the first half of 2026, but the Italians have already revealed the initial details by outlining the architecture that underpins the model. The Ferrari Elettrica is the company’s first step into the EV era after 2 decades of research in F1 racing. It will be built on a fully electric powertrain with an 800V floor-integrated battery that powers the e-axle motors. With this, the Elettrica is claimed to push over 1,000 bhp.

Porsche Cayenne Electric:

The Porsche Cayenne EV will be sold alongside its ICE-powered sibling, with both rear and all-wheel drive variants

While Porsche is rolling back its EV ambitions for now, the Stuttgart-based carmaker remains dead serious about its upcoming all-electric Cayenne, set to debut later this year. Expected to be sold in both SUV and Coupe-SUV variants, the Porsche Cayenne EV is positioned above the Macan EV and will be sold alongside its ICE-powered version from 2026. It features a distinctive, muscular profile and a pure-EV architecture, which should lead to rear and all-wheel drive variants as well as a high-performance Turbo model pushing over 1,000 bhp.

(Also read: Bentley unveils platform details for its first-ever electric vehicle, adjusts EV roadmap)

Volvo EX60:

The Volvo EX60 will debut the Swedish carmaker's SPA3 architecture with the modular Superset tech stack

The Volvo EX60 all-electric SUV will globally debut on January 21, 2026, as the first model to be built on the Swedish brand’s new modular SPA3 architecture. This is the electric version of the existing XC60 and retains its silhouette, expected to feature minimalist design cues and a bold road presence. It will be underpinned by a Superset tech stack, which will be foundation for all future electric Volvos. This highly scalable tech stack comprises a set of hardware and software components that can be arranged in multiple ways to form the SUV. With this modular design that can produce cars of all sizes, Volvo aims to improve cash flow by cutting down on investment and R&D costs.

BMW iX3:

The BMW iX3 50 xDrive will go on sale in 2026 with over 800 km of WLTP range

The BMW iX3 is currently the most important model from the Bavarian manufacturer as it debuts the dedicated Neue Klasse EV platform as well as the company’s new design language for all upcoming cars. The 800V architecture debuts the sixth-gen eDrive system with newly developed motors that draw power from high-density cylindrical cells. The iX3 50 xDrive is the only variant to have been unveiled as of yet, and it will go on sale in 2026 at around $60,000 (~ ₹52.91 lakh). It has dual electric motors that send a combined 463 bhp and 645 Nm to all four wheels, reaching 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.7 seconds. BMW claims the iX3 will offer 644 km on the EPA cycle and approximately 800 km on the WLTP cycle.

(Also read: “We’ve reached inflection point for EVs in India” – Tata Motors’ Anand Kulkarni)

Honda 0 Alpha:

The Honda 0 Alpha is set to become the company's most accessible next generation EV and has been confirmed for an India launch

The Honda 0 Alpha (or Honda 0 α) is set to become the Japanese OEM’s most accessible next-gen EV, and it will reach global markets, including India, by 2027. This is the gateway model to the company’s 0 Series, which includes the 0 Series Saloon and the 0 Series SUV. The 0 Alpha debuts the “Thin, Light, and Wise” design philosophy with clean lines and a wide stance. It wears a futuristic front fascia with soft edges, a U-shaped LED light bar at the rear, and a glass roof that stretches across the cabin for an open-air-like ambience.

Honda says this car will debut its next-gen automated driving tech, featuring artificial intelligence paired with sensors and driver monitoring systems to make improved, human-like decisions. Although technical specifications are not yet available, Honda says the SUV can fast charge from 15 per cent to 80 per cent in about 10–15 minutes, while the batteries can retain over 90 per cent of their capacity even after a decade-long use.