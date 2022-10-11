Toyota Corolla Altis, India's first car with flex-fuel engine unveiled

Union surface transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday unveiled the Toyota Corolla Altis sedan, India's first flex-fuel engine car. After formal inauguration, the minister also drove the flex-fuel sedan, Hindustan Times' automobile website Auto HT reported.Toyota Corolla Altis is a part of the project to promote flexi-fuel strong elecric hybrid vehicles as part of the Narendra Modi government's initiative to look for alternative fuels in wake of rising pollution and expensive oil imports.This is the second time when the Centre has picked Toyota as part of its experiments with alternative fuel. On March 30, Gadkari had arrived in Parliament in his hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai. He had said the government introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water.The Toyota Corolla Altis is powered by a flex-fuel engine, compatible with petrol, ethanol and electric powertrain. It has an 1.8 litre ethanol ready petrol-hybrid engine, Auto HT report stated. This car can run on fuel which has ethanol blending anywhere between 20 per and 100 per cent. It generates an output of 75.3 kW power and 142 Nm of torque.

It is equipped with a 1.3 kWh hybrid battery pack while the electric motor provides and output of 57.2 kW and 162.8 Nm of torque.

During the event, Gadkari said pollution is a big concern in India and the transport sector is contributing to it. He laid stress on the need to encourage the use of electric vehicles and vehicles which run on ethanol and methanol. In Brazil, flex fuel-strong hybrid electric vehicle technology has been introduced by Toyota Brazil, PTI reported.

