Toyota launches Innova Hycross in Malaysia, names it ‘Zenix’

Toyota has launched the Innova Hycross multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in Malaysia, doing so, however, under a different branding. Here, the car will be known as ‘Zenix.’

The Toyota Innova 'Zenix' (Image courtesy: Toyota)

Innova Hycross was launched in India in December last year. However, while the Hycross is offered in multiple variants, Zenix comes as the lone variant.

Toyota Innova Zenix: Powertrain

For Malaysia, the MPV continues to be petrol-only. A 2.0-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine churns out 172 bhp of power, and the hybrid petrol engine, also worth 2.0-litre, generates 183 bhp power. Transmission options include the CVT and e-CVT respectively, while no manual variant is on offer.

Toyota Innova Zenix: Seating capacity

The petrol version is an 8-seater vehicle, while the hybrid version has a seat less.

Toyota Innova Zenix: Features

Toyota has equipped Zenix with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, digital instrument console, electrically adjustable driver seat, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Toyota Innova Zenix: Passenger safety

The safety kit comprises of 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), parking sensors, 360-degree parking cameras, ADAS (avanced driver assistance systems), and more.

Toyota Innova Zenix: Prices

It is priced at 1,65,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approx. ₹29 lakh) onwards. Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is priced between ₹18.55 lakh (1,05,810 Ringgit) and ₹29.99 lakh (1,71,065 Ringgit).

