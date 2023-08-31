Toyota releases first teaser of Century SUV ahead of September 6 global debut
Unlike its namesake sedan, which is sold only in the Japanese automaker's home nation, the SUV will be a global model.
Japanese automaker Toyota has released the first teaser of its Century SUV, doing so ahead of the car's September 6 global debut. According to Autocar, the model sits alongside its namesake sedan, in the manufacturer's lineup of vehicles.
Built on monocoque platform
As per the Autocar report, Toyota has based Century SUV on the monocoque chassis; Grand Highlander, another SUV manufactured by the company, is also based on this platform.
Cabin
Inside the cabin, the seating arrangement is likely to be 3-row; the interior will be spacious and equipped with creature comforts, offering a plush experience to the buyers. The interior quality is expected to be of the same level as in Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga.
Engine
While the sedan is powered by a V12 petrol engine, the unit will not be there in the upcoming SUV. Instead, powering the latter will be a petrol-hybrid powertrain, which could the same as the one seen on Grand Highlander.
The Grand Highlander powertrain includes: a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with twin electric motors for total 243hp, and a 2.4-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder unit coupled with an electric motor for a total of 362hp.
Availability
Unlike the sedan, which is sold only in Toyota's home nation of Japan, the Century SUV will be a global model. It is, however, not known whether the car will come to India or not.
