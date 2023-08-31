News / Car Bike / Toyota releases first teaser of Century SUV ahead of September 6 global debut

Aug 31, 2023 10:55 AM IST

Unlike its namesake sedan, which is sold only in the Japanese automaker's home nation, the SUV will be a global model.

Japanese automaker Toyota has released the first teaser of its Century SUV, doing so ahead of the car's September 6 global debut. According to Autocar, the model sits alongside its namesake sedan, in the manufacturer's lineup of vehicles.

A screengrab of Toyota's teaser for Century SUV (Image courtesy: Toyota)
Built on monocoque platform

As per the Autocar report, Toyota has based Century SUV on the monocoque chassis; Grand Highlander, another SUV manufactured by the company, is also based on this platform.

Cabin

Inside the cabin, the seating arrangement is likely to be 3-row; the interior will be spacious and equipped with creature comforts, offering a plush experience to the buyers. The interior quality is expected to be of the same level as in Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga.

Engine

While the sedan is powered by a V12 petrol engine, the unit will not be there in the upcoming SUV. Instead, powering the latter will be a petrol-hybrid powertrain, which could the same as the one seen on Grand Highlander.

The Grand Highlander powertrain includes: a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with twin electric motors for total 243hp, and a 2.4-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder unit coupled with an electric motor for a total of 362hp.

Availability

Unlike the sedan, which is sold only in Toyota's home nation of Japan, the Century SUV will be a global model. It is, however, not known whether the car will come to India or not.

