Toyota showcases Modellista and GR Sport, 2 new variants of Fortuner SUV
Both variants were displayed at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show, and may be launched in India as well in the near future.
Toyota has showcased two new variants of its popular Fortuner SUV at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show. These are called Fortuner Modellista and GR Sport, and both may be launched in India as well in the near future, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.
Toyota Fortuner Medallista
As per Live Hindustan, the Medallista version of Fortuner is powered by a a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine. In terms of pricing, it has been priced at 1.673 million Baht in Thailand, which is ₹40.41 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport
Said to be developed for racing, the GR Sport version runs on a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine. It comes equipped with advanced sports features, and is priced locally at 1.8 million Baht ( ₹45.9 lakh in India; ex-showroom).
Features
The vehicle comes with features such as a 9-inch infotainment system, wireless charging, hill-start assist, trailer assist, tailgate assist, among others. Also, between the two variants, GR Sport is the top-end one.
Mileage
Toyota claims that the 2.4-litre engine option delivers a mileage of 13.9 kmpl, while that for the 2.8-litre one is 14.7 kmpl.