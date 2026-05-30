Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 5 key highlights of the electric SUV

The Urban Cruiser Ebella marks Toyota's entry into the mainstream electric passenger vehicle space in India. Built on the jointly developed HEARTECT-e platform, the SUV shares its underlying architecture with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Measuring 4,285 mm in length and riding on a 2,700 mm wheelbase, it is designed to offer a flat-floor cabin while maintaining space levels comparable to conventional SUVs.

Toyota has taken a significant step in its India electrification strategy with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 at an ex-showroom price of ₹23.60 lakh. Unveiled earlier this year, the SUV becomes Toyota’s first battery-electric model for the Indian market and enters a growing segment that already includes the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Here are five important things to know about the new electric SUV:

2. Exterior styling Toyota has adopted its Urban Tech design language for the Ebella. Key styling elements include a hammerhead-inspired front section, projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, aerodynamic alloy wheels, pronounced body cladding and a full-width LED light bar at the rear. Buyers can choose from five single-tone and four dual-tone paint schemes, while 18-inch alloy wheels are offered on the E3 variant.

(Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric top-variant spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features)

3. Feature-loaded interior The cabin combines practicality with comfort-focused equipment. Highlights include ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, panoramic roof, sliding and reclining rear seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour choices and a JBL sound system. The dashboard features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

4. Battery, power and range Toyota earlier showcased the Ebella with two lithium-ion battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. However, the currently launched E3 variant uses the larger battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 172 bhp and 193 Nm. The smaller battery version develops 142 bhp and 189 Nm. Toyota claims a driving range of up to 543 km for the long-range model. Both battery options support AC and DC fast charging.

(Also read: ₹1.2 crore Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV crosses 5,000 sales mark in India)