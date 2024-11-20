Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder crosses one lakh sales milestone. Check details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that it has surpassed the one lakh sales mark for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV since launch in 2022. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with strong hybrid, petrol and CNG powertrains, and rivals SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. Prices for the Urban Cruiser HyRyder range from ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹20.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec hybrid variant. Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl

Jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its platform and technical features with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Interestingly, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara are the only compact SUVs in the market that feature strong hybrid technology, which comes with a 177.6V battery pack in addition to the engine.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specs

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol unit for petrol and CNG variants, along with another 1.5L petrol engine for the hybrid powertrain. The petrol and CNG variants come with five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission options, giving out power ranging from 87 bhp for CNG models to 102 bhp for petrol models, while torque figures range between 121 Nm and 136.8 Nm. On the other hand, the hybrid versions have a 1.5L three-cylinder petrol unit coupled to an e-Drive transmission that produces 91 bhp and a peak torque of 141 Nm.

(Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key value-for-money alternative SUVs)

In terms of efficiency, the petrol variant offers over 21 kmpl, while the CNG version claims to deliver mileage more than 26.6 kmpg. The strong hybrid variant gives the highest efficiency mileage with close to 28 kmpl.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV boasts an array of modern features that aim to make the SUV more convenient and safe. Equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital driver display, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s cabin gets contemporary features such as a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, reclining rear seats, and a wireless charging pad.

The safety features of the SUV include six airbags, Head-up Display (HUD), 360 degrees camera and other advanced technologies such as hill hold control and stability control. Other than this, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder also gets ABS with EBD along with four disc brakes.

(Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variants

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in three configurations - Neo Drive, which is equipped with the petrol engine, a CNG-powered variant, and strong hybrid variants. There are 13 different variants offered overall across these trims. Recently, the carmaker launched a Special Edition of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder. The special edition is available across all petrol variants except the base E trim. For the hybrid range, the Special Edition is available in the G and V trims.