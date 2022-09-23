TVS launches Jupiter Classic: Price, features and all you need to know

TVS has launched Jupiter Classic, a new and updated variant of the company's Jupiter scooter. Classic, which comes just ahead of the festive season, has been introduced over a significant milestone: Jupiter's 5 million-unit sale mark.

Here are a few things to know about Jupiter Classic:

(1.) It gets an updated look from the original courtesy black mirrors, tinted visors, fender garnish, handlebar ends, as well as a 3D premium logo with black theme.

(2.) Mechanically, Jupiter and Classic are same. Therefore, the latter, too, comes with a 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine which gets fuel injection. The engine produces maximum power of 7.47PS and peak torque of 8.4Nm.

(3.) Premium leather has been used for the scooter's seats and backrest. The model's features include, among others, disc breaks, engine kill-switch, all-in-one lock, USB charger, and pillar backrest.

(4.) The model is available in two colour options: Mystic Grey and Regal Purple. Priced at ₹85,866 it is the sixth and costliest variant of TVS Jupiter.

(5.) With the launch, the scooter, which has an ‘Eco Mode’ and a ‘Power Mode’, is the new flagship product of the Chennai-headquartered manufacturer.

