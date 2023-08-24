TVS Motor launches X e-scooter at 2.50 lakh; bookings open, deliveries from November

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 24, 2023 01:56 PM IST

X is the second electric vehicle (EV) for TVS, with iQube, another e-scooter, being the first.

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched its much-awaited performance scooter X, an electric offering from the homegrown manufacturer. X is the second electric vehicle (EV) for TVS, with iQube, another e-scooter, being the first.

Price

The TVS X is the new premium performance scooter and bookings begin on August 24 at midnight

X is priced at 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, for the first 2000 owners, the Chennai-based company is offering a ‘first-edition package’ for 18,000; this amount, however, is to be paid in addition to that for the scooter.

Booking and deliveries

Bookings opened at midnight on August 24. Deliveries, on the other hand, are scheduled to begin from November onwards.

Features

The model gets features such as a new-generation SmartXonnect platform called NavPro (a TVS product), a 10.25-inch HD tilt screen setup, the in-house SmartXhield (equipped with a host of safety features), a live location-sharing feature, selectable regenerative braking, three driving modes (Xtealth, Xtride, Xonic), and more.

Battery and range

There is a 4.44 kWh battery pack with a range of 140 km (claimed) on a single charge. There is a 11 kW mid-drive motor as well.

The EV can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, and zero to 60 kmph in only 4.5 seconds. Its top speed is 105 kmph.

Platform

Designed for a low centre of gravity, it is based on the newly-launched Xleton platform. The wide-split seats for the driver and pillion passenger provide maximum comfort.

