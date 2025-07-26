TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched: 5 things you need to know

TVS Motor Company has launched the new NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition, continuing its association with Marvel superheroes. The new TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition pays tribute to Captain America with its special livery, along with a host of subtle changes to make the scooter look more exciting. Here are five things you need to know about the NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition. Personalised Offers on TVS NTORQ 125 Check Offers The TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier is inspired Marvel hero Captain America and gets a new camo-themed livery

1. TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition: Livery

The new NTorq 125 Super Soldier gets the Marvel Avengers-themed livery with camo-inspired decals inspired by Captain America’s character. The camo decals can be seen on the front apron and side panels, while you get the Avengers and Captain America logos neatly integrated into the decal design.

(Also read: TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched at ₹98,117. Check what's new)

The TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier comes with all the bells and whistles, including a digital console, Bluetooth connectivity, ride modes, and more

2. TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition: Powertrain

The powertrain remains unchanged on the new NTorq Super Soldier. The scooter continues to draw power from the 124.8 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned to produce 9.25 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a single shock at the rear.

3. TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition: Features

The NTorq Super Soldier comes equipped with a digital instrument console with the SmartXonnect Bluetooth feature, which brings call and SMS alerts, navigation, ride stats, a lap timer, and more. The scooter comes with two ride modes - Street and Sport.

4. TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition: Specifications

The scooter has a kerb weight of 111 kg, while the ground clearance measures 155 mm. It also gets a seat height of 770 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 5.8 litres. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

The TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier is priced at ₹98,117 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and commands a marginal premium over the standard version

4. TVS NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition: Price

The new NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition is priced at Rs. 98,117 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available across all TVS dealerships starting this month.