Karan Johar is ‘elated’ after PM Modi mentioned Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in speech: ‘Thank you making song live forever’

Johar later reshared the video on the Stories section of his official Instagram account. He wrote, "Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all its love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!."

During his address, Modi said, "Yaha Bharat ka gaana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath mil kar chalte hai to 'kuch kuch' se badh kar bahut kuch hota hai (The Indian song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular here. Today, I remarked that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it becomes much more than just 'kuch kuch' (something)—it becomes bahut kuch (so much more)."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently mentioned Karan Johar's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during his address in Jakarta, Indonesia, while talking about the relations between the two nations. The Prime Minister's mention of his film left Karan elated, and he later reshared the video of Modi's speech on his Instagram Stories.

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. It starred the iconic on-screen pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in their fourth film together. Rani Mukerji played a pivotal supporting role, while Salman Khan had an extended special appearance. The film went on to become a massive success both in India and overseas, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Over the years, it has attained cult classic status and continues to be cherished by audiences.

About Karan Johar's projects Karan last directed the 2023 hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Though he has not returned to the director's chair since then, he has backed several projects as a producer, including Jigra, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Dhadak 2, Homebound, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and more.

Karan's last production, Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, did not perform well at the box office and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Apart from filmmaking, Karan also continues to appear in projects in cameo roles. He most recently hosted the reality show The Traitors and also made a cameo appearance in his production Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari