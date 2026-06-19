Karan Johar's colleague says Anurag Kashyap 'threatened to smash my head', wants this episode in book on filmmaker

Somen took to X and responded to Penguin Random House India’s post, which read, “We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of a major new book on Anurag Kashyap, co-authored by Naman Ramachandran and Kashyap himself. An intimate portrait of the filmmaker and a lens on two decades of Indian cinema.”

Recently, Penguin Random House India announced the acquisition of a major new book on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap , co-authored by film journalist Naman Ramachandran and Kashyap himself. Reacting to the announcement, producer and Dharma Productions executive Somen Mishra recalled a humorous incident involving the filmmaker and joked that he hopes the episode finds a place in the upcoming book.

Reacting to the announcement, Somen wrote, “If it doesn't have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it's not worth it.”

His post immediately caught the attention of social media users, who were left curious about the story behind the remark. One user wrote, “Why did he do that? Spill.” Another commented, “Hahaha damn.” A third wrote, “Spoiler alert.” Another X user added, “This is funny. Tell us in detail what happened.” Somen, however, did not elaborate on what had led to the incident he mentioned.

According to the publisher, the forthcoming book will serve both as an intimate portrait of Anurag Kashyap and as a broader exploration of contemporary Indian cinema.

About Somen Mishra Somen Mishra is a film producer, screenwriter and creative executive best known for his long association with Dharma Productions and its digital arm, Dharmatic Entertainment. He currently serves as the Head of Creative Development (Scripts) at Dharma and has been associated with several notable projects, including Homebound, Dhadak 2, Shershaah, Raazi and Good Newwz.

About Anurag Kashyap’s recent release Anurag Kashyap’s most recent directorial venture, Bandar, received strong critical acclaim, with several reviewers describing it as one of the filmmaker’s finest works in recent years. Despite the praise, the film struggled commercially and failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

Starring Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran and Raj B. Shetty, the film reportedly collected only ₹4.92 crore worldwide.

Kashyap had also expressed disappointment over the film’s limited theatrical showcasing, arguing that it struggled to secure enough screens amid the overwhelming demand for the Hollywood release Obsession.