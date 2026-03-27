Shatrughan Sinha backs daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s interfaith wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jab miyan biwi raazi to kya…’

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has spoken warmly and emphatically in support of his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage to Zaheer Iqbal, describing the couple as “made for each other” and reiterating that their union was both lawful and rooted in mutual happiness. Shatrughan Sinha says he is standing like a rock backing daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal marriage who tied the knot in 2024 under the the Special Marriage Act.

Shatrughan Sinha opens up about Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in 2024 in an interfaith ceremony conducted under the Special Marriage Act, a legal provision in India that allows individuals of different religions to marry without converting to the other's religion. The wedding drew widespread public attention, not only because of the couple’s celebrity status but also because of conversations about interfaith marriages in the country.

In a recent interview with News18, Shatrughan addressed questions regarding the marriage, including remarks referencing his residence named 'Ramayana' and the interfaith nature of the union. Responding candidly, Shatrughan dismissed any concerns and emphasised his family’s happiness.

“Bilkul theek thaak hai. Hum bahut khush hai. Sonakshi ki jo shaadi hui hai, made for each other lagte hain dono. (Everything is fine. We are very happy. Sonakshi is married; they both seem made for each other)” He added that both Sonakshi and Zaheer “look absolutely made for each other,” reflecting his approval of their relationship and compatibility.

Stressing on the autonomy of his daughter Sonakshi and her partner Zaheer, he noted that both are adults capable of making their own decisions. “Bachche jawan hai, bachche adults hai. Agar woh khush hai, toh miya-biwi raazi toh kya karega Qazi. Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath ho (The children are young, the children are adults. If they are happy, if the husband and wife are happy, then what can the Qazi do? I support them wholeheartedly, like a rock)", he remarked.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal first met around 2016 at a party hosted by Salman Khan, who has been a mentor figure to both. They soon struck up a friendship that grew stronger over time, especially as they moved in similar social and professional circles. By 2017, the two had reportedly started dating, though they kept their relationship largely private in the early years. Their public appearances together, vacations, and subtle social media interactions gradually fueled speculation, but neither confirmed the relationship openly for a long time.

Their bond became more visible after they worked together in the 2022 film Double XL, where their on-screen chemistry mirrored their real-life comfort. Over the years, they developed a reputation for their fun-loving and supportive dynamic, often sharing lighthearted videos and candid moments online. After nearly seven years together, their relationship culminated in marriage in 2024 under the Special Marriage Act, marking a significant step that reflected both their long-standing commitment and mutual understanding.