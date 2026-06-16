'Keep breaking our hearts': Anurag Kashyap reviews Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, calls it ‘heartbreaking crime’

On Tuesday, Anurag shared a black-and-white picture of Imtiaz on Instagram. Alongside the image, he wrote, "The fresh brand new @imtiazaliofficial. After his first film CHAMKILA, his sophomore film MAIN VAPAS AAOONGA is running in cinemas. Go watch it, and I love you Muttonkhor ❤️. Keep inspiring and breaking our hearts."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given a glowing shout-out to Imtiaz Ali 's latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga . Taking to Instagram, Anurag praised the film and its creative team, while affectionately calling Imtiaz Ali "Muttonkhor". His heartfelt post celebrated the filmmaker's work and urged audiences to watch the film in cinemas.

He also appreciated the creative team behind the film and playfully asked Imtiaz to stop working with his favourite collaborators. He wrote, "Aur mere humdumon ko chori karna band karo, humein bhi kaam karna hai (And stop stealing all my favourite collaborators, yaar. The rest of us have films to make too). Kudos to your partners in this heartbreaking crime @sylvesterfonseca @artb @purplehaze.png @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial #nayanikamahtani @dhiman.karmakar @sumanroymahapatra #shibashishsarkar."

Fans appreciated Anurag's support for Imtiaz and the film. One user commented, "Need all the filmmakers to promote MVA just like you." Another wrote, "That Muttonkhor was personal." A third added, "The film is awesome."

Earlier, Anurag had also taken to Instagram to criticise the prioritisation of Obsession in cinema schedules while films made locally struggled to secure favourable show timings. He wrote, "I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing then I don't understand how we will grow. Last week it was with BANDAR, this week with MAIN VAPAS AAUNGA, SING GHEETAM and GOVERNER. We have one morning show of MVA and maybe another in some cinemas, and the same with GOVERNER and no show of SING GHEETAM in Bengaluru, while OBSESSION is in 6-7 shows."

About Main Vaapas Aaunga Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Banita Sandhu in key roles.

The story revolves around 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to travel to Sargodha in Pakistan. As his memory begins to fade, his grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) returns from England to be by his side. As Ishar drifts in and out of recollection, fragments of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, allowing Nirvair to piece together a long-buried past. What is preventing Ishar from finding peace in his final days forms the heart of the story.

Released on June 12, the film has so far collected over ₹6 crore at the box office. Notably, it recorded growth on its first Monday, earning more than it did on its opening day.