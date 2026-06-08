Bandar box office collection day 4: Anurag Kashyap film with Bobby Deol sees a drop on Monday, earns mere ₹24 lakh

Bandar box office collection day 4: Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, finally released in theatres on June 4. While the film has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with Bobby's performance receiving particular praise, the appreciation has yet to translate into strong box office numbers. Here's a look at how the film fared on its first Monday in theatres. (Also read: Bandar review: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's timely, gripping drama on false accusation and its consequences) Bandar box office collection day 4: The film stars Bobby Deol in the lead role, along with Saba Azad and Sanya Malhotra. (YouTube)

Bandar shows a sharp dip The latest report on Sacnilk states that Bandar has witnessed a sharp dip on its first Monday, collecting its lowest single-day haul so far. The film managed to collect ₹24 lakh on its fourth day of release. On its opening day, it earned ₹50 lakh. Saturday saw some growth at ₹95 lakh and the film finally managed to touch the ₹1 crore mark on Sunday. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹3.22 crore and total India net to ₹2.69 crore so far.

Bandar is facing stiff competition at the box office from a number of releases, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood horror release Obsession, Ram Charan's Telugu film Peddi, and the new He-Man movie, Masters of the Universe. Bandar demands a niche audience and is propelled by word-of-mouth reviews on social media, but even that has not translated to box office growth in the last few days.

About Bandar The crime thriller written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and directed by Anurag Kashap, is inspired by a real-life event. The film tells the story of Samar (Bobby Deol), a singer-actor whose career is on the decline. His life takes a shocking turn when he is suddenly arrested after a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) files a rape complaint against him. What follows is a legal circus, with Samar, the 'bandar' forced to navigate one hurdle after another.

The film also stars Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in important roles. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.

Bobby's half-sister Esha Deol was also seen cheering for him at the film's special screening. She also penned a note urging the audience to catch the film in theatres and wrote, "You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya."