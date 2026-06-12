Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 1: Imtiaz Ali film does not beat Love Aaj Kal 2 opening; collects ₹91 lakh

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 1: Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, was released in theatres this Friday. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, opened to a good response but poor box-office collections. Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 1: Diljit Dosanjh in a film from the Imtiaz Ali film.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected ₹91 lakh net in India on its opening day from 2302 shows with an occupancy of 10%. The film has collected much lower than Imtiaz’s previous release, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020), which brought in ₹12.40 crore net in India on its opening day despite being panned upon its release. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if positive reviews and good word of mouth have any bearing on the film’s collections in the coming days.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The film tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn.

Imtiaz told PTI, “I feel that this is the personal story of thousands and thousands of people. When they crossed the border, when they came to this side from the other, against their choice, they carried their 'potlis', trunks, jewellery and money. But they also carried love in their hearts. This love later became memories, which then became a kind of a personal jewel that they could return to at any moment when they felt too down or depressed.”

Hindustan Times’ review of Main Vaapas Aaunga reads: “Overall, perhaps what lingers most about Main Vaapas Aaunga is that it isn't really a film about Partition or even lost love. It's a film about memory itself. About the people and emotions that refuse to leave us, even when everything else begins to fade. In an era where Hindi cinema often mistakes scale for feeling, Main Vaapas Aaunga delivers something far rarer: a deeply human story. It may stumble occasionally, but when it soars, it reaches the kind of emotional heights few filmmakers today can access. By the time the credits roll, you are left with moist eyes, and the lingering ache of a story that refuses to leave you long after you have left the theatre.”