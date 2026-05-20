Karan Johar's Dharma Productions enters Gujarati cinema with Jindagi Once More

Dharma Productions, co-led by filmmaker Karan Johar, is all set to make its debut in the Gujarati film industry in collaboration with Vaartakaar Films, presenting the upcoming film Jindagi Once More. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will begin its foray into Gujarati cinema. (PTI)

The film is set to release in theatres on 19 June 2026. Starring Siddharth Randeria in the lead role, Jindagi Once More is presented by Dharma Productions, and is a Vaartakaar Films production. It is produced by Vaasu Dholakia and directed by Jaymin. Aarti Patel is also part of the cast.

About Jindagi Once More The film explores an emotional narrative centred on a father-son relationship, touching on the poignant reality that children rarely know who their father truly was before they were born. Arriving in theatres just in time for the Father’s Day weekend, the movie promises to be the ultimate seasonal watch for families across generations.

It marks the directorial debut of Jaymin and features a screenplay written by Deep Dholakia. In addition to his writing credits, Deep Dholakia makes his on-screen debut alongside another promising new face, Jahanvi Dhakan.

On Dharma's foray into Gujarati cinema Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, shared the studio's long-term vision and motivation behind expanding into regional storytelling: "At Dharma, we have always believed that great stories know no linguistic boundaries. The Gujarati film industry is currently witnessing a phenomenal creative renaissance, backed by a deeply passionate and loyal audience. Our decision to enter this vibrant market with Jindagi Once More stems from our desire to support high-concept, culturally rooted narratives that resonate universally.”

Talking about the collaboration, producer Vasuu Dholakia stated: “Dharma Productions’ entry into this space is a very big achievement for the entire Gujarati film industry. It validates the incredible narrative potential and commercial viability of our cinema. By blending the unmatched experience of Siddharth Randeria with a highly motivated team of debutant filmmakers, we have crafted a film that will set a new benchmark.”

Jindagi Once More releases on 19th June 2026.