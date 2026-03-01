AI imagines Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Ranveer Singh makes appearance. Watch

Another picture shows Alia as Anjali staring at Rahul. The pictures also show famous scenes from the film featuring Tina and Anjali. Ranveer makes an appearance as Aman, played by Salman Khan in the film. The famous poster featuring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani has also been re-imagined. An AI artist also made a video of it.

A Deepika fan page on Instagram shared pictures of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reimagined by AI. They wondered if the audience would watch the film if this was what ‘season 2’ looked like. The pictures begin with one of Ranbir as Rahul and Deepika as Tina, tugging on a friendship bracelet.

Every millennial kid has grown up watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and falling in love with Rahul, Anjali and Tina, played by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The cast for the film directed by Karan Johar has now been re-imagined by AI, with Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone taking over the roles. Ranveer Singh even makes an appearance in lieu of Salman Khan.

When Karan Johar spoke about his dream cast for a remake On Sania Mirza’s podcast last year, Karan was asked whom he would like to cast if he remade Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He stated that he would like to cast Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Alia in the iconic roles. He also elaborated that Ananya would play Tina, Alia would be Anjali, and Ranveer would play Rahul. He also suggested Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan could be Tina, playfully calling the star kids ‘nepo babies’. In 2024, he admitted that he felt ‘cringy’ looking back on the film. He also revealed that Shabana Azmi had schooled him back then.

Talking to Zakir Khan on his show Aapka Apna Zakir Khan, he said, “I remember Shabana ji had called me and asked me, what is the gender politics of this film? When Kajol’s character had short hair, Shah Rukh Khan’s character didn’t fall in love with her, but when she grew her hair long and she became beautiful, he fell in love with her. What do you have to say on this? I responded. I will want to say I am sorry. I didn’t know.” At an IIMUN event, Karan criticised his directorial debut and said that it “propagated wrong gender politics”.

Karan last directed Ranveer and Alia in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.