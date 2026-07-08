TVS outperforms two-wheeler industry in premium segments, claims top official

TVS Motor Company has been outperforming the Indian two-wheeler industry in the premium and super-premium segments, with the homegrown auto company clocking an average 29% market share growth over three years, claimed Gaurav Gupta, President, India two-wheeler business at TVS Motor Company. He also said that TVS continues to work in areas such as product development and reaching out to its customers through network expansion in order to build on this momentum going forward.

TVS Jupiter EMI starting at just ₹1,000/ Month Check Eligibility TVS is hopeful about the sustainable growth momentum in the premium and super premium two-wheeler segment in India.

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PTI has quoted Gupta saying that over the last three years, the OEM was able to clock in a market share growth of about 29% in the premium and super premium segment versus the industry growth of about 11.6%. He further stated that TVS has outpaced the industry growth in the premium and super premium segments.

Gupta also said that the company's growth in the premium segment is promising. "It is definitely growing as we have seen it across various industries in the country, and keeping that in mind, we will keep on working in the same area as well." He further added, "As we keep evolving and keep understanding our customers' needs more and more, we will keep working in the areas around their premiumisation for them." His comment comes at a time when the Indian two-wheeler industry has been witnessing rising demand for bigger and more technologically advanced motorcycles and scooters over the mundane commuters positioned in the entry level.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking further, Gupta said that the two-wheeler industry in India has seen growth in the last financial year, which has also been triggered by the GST restructuring right before the last festive season and has given a much-needed boost to the industry. He added that the overall momentum of the industry visible right now will continue further. TVS clocks double-digit growth in ICE and EV segments in June {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking further, Gupta said that the two-wheeler industry in India has seen growth in the last financial year, which has also been triggered by the GST restructuring right before the last festive season and has given a much-needed boost to the industry. He added that the overall momentum of the industry visible right now will continue further. TVS clocks double-digit growth in ICE and EV segments in June {{/usCountry}}

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TVS registered 47% year-on-year (YoY) growth in June 2026, with 565,417 units clocked, up from 385,698 units recorded in the same month last year. Sales in the Indian domestic market grew 46% YoY to 411,014 units last month, up from 281,012 units clocked in the same month last year.

In the electric two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company, which sells popular electric scooters like TVS iQube in India, was the top brand in June 2026. It retailed 47,064 units last month, up 76.05% from June 2025, when it retailed 26,734 units, and up by 10.85% from May 2026, when it registered 42,459 units.

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Speaking of the electric two-wheeler penetration in the country, Gupta said various factors have driven this growth, including increased availability of products, brands, and choices. He further said that it is also because of a lot of maturity and understanding of the country's charging ecosystem. "But having said so, I think every technology takes time to build up, and then it hits a tipping point where it starts to accelerate in terms of its growth," he said.

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