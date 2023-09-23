Up to 1200kms on a single charge! Bestune Xiaoma mini EV starts at 3.5 lakh

China's First Auto Works (FAW) is set to strengthen its presence in the micro-EV segment with the launch of the Xiaoma Small Electric under the Bestune brand. Pre-sales for this electric car are scheduled to commence this month, Live Hindustan reports.

Xiaoma Small Electric car(Live Hindustan)

The FAW Bestune Xiaoma will go head-to-head with the popular Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, currently the best-selling microcar in China. The Bestune Xiaoma is priced between 30,000 to 50,000 Yuan (approximately ₹3.47 lakh to ₹5.78 lakh).

Introduced at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year in April, the Bestune Xiaoma initially appeared in both hardtop and convertible variants. However, for the time being, only the hardtop variant will be available, with the possibility of the convertible version being introduced at a later date yet to be determined. The car features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an attractive dual-tone theme on the dashboard.

The Xiaomi Small Electric boasts a distinctive boxy profile with a dual-tone colour scheme that exudes a playful, animated aesthetic. Notable design elements include large square headlamps with rounded corners and aerodynamic wheels aimed at optimising range. The rear of the car maintains a cohesive design theme with matching tail lamps and bumper.

The Bestune Xiaoma is built on the Xiaoma FME platform, incorporating a dedicated chassis for EV and range extender models. The FME platform consists of two sub-platforms, A1 and A2, designed to accommodate vehicles with varying wheelbases. Range figures for the EV variant exceed 800 kilometres, while the extender model boasts a range of 1200 kilometres. Both platforms support an 800 V architecture.

Under the hood, the micro-EV is powered by a single 20 kW electric motor positioned on the rear axle. The vehicle is equipped with a lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery sourced from Goshan and REPT. Further details about the powertrain are yet to be disclosed. In terms of safety, the Bestune Xiaomi includes a driver-side airbag and features a 3-door configuration. The car's dimensions measure 3000mm in length, 1510mm in width, 1630mm in height, and a wheelbase of 1,953mm.

