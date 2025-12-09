VinFast Sells Six Times More Electric Cars Than Tesla In India In November 2025

VinFast ended up selling far more electric cars in India than Tesla in November 2025, according to the latest retail data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Vinfast VF6

Vinfast's MoM Sales Grew 122.14% In November 2025

The Vietnamese brand delivered 291 electric cars during the month, while Tesla managed 48 units. On paper, these numbers are still small by mass-market standards, but the comparison clearly shows how quickly VinFast has picked up pace since its India arrival.

As expected, Tata Motors remained the clear market leader in November with 6,153 EVs sold, staying well ahead of every other manufacturer thanks to its well-established lineup and dealer network.

VinFast’s results were especially notable, a progression from the previous month. In October 2025, the company had sold 131 vehicles. Sales more than doubled in November, climbing to 291 units, a month-on-month increase of 122.14 percent. Tesla also posted some growth, but at a slower rate. The American EV maker sold 40 cars in October and 48 units in November, marking a 20 percent month-on-month improvement.

Why Vinfast's Sales Fared Better Than Tesla's?

VinFast officially entered India in September 2025 with two locally assembled models: the VF6 and VF7. The VF6 is priced at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the VF7 sits higher up the range at ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Local assembly has helped the brand keep its pricing closer to the mainstream EV space, where demand is currently concentrated.

(Also Read: Is VinFast stealing Tesla’s thunder in India’s EV market?)

Tesla’s India portfolio, meanwhile, still consists of just one model, the Model Y. It is fully imported and starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it firmly in the premium end of the market. The steep price gap compared to VinFast’s offerings plays a role in explaining the difference in sales volumes between the two brands.