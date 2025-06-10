Volkswagen Golf GTI starts arriving at dealerships. What this hot hatch offers?

Volkswagen Golf GTI, a performance-focused hot hatch that was launched in India a few days ago at ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom), has now started reaching dealerships. The Golf GTI was launched in India as the second GTI badged model after the Polo GTI, which was launched in the country in 2016. The automaker has stated that the Volkswagen Golf GTI's first batch is already sold out in the country, which comprised 150 units. View Personalised Offers on Volkswagen Golf GTI Check Offers The Volkswagen Golf GTI is offered in India in four different colour options.

The auto company also said that buoyed by the sales performance of the first batch, it is now planning to bring the second batch of Golf GTI into the Indian market, which will comprise 100 units. The second batch of the hatchback is expected to arrive in India sometime at the end of this year.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI was launched in India in a single, fully loaded variant. Also, the hot hatch was introduced to the Indian market as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) product.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is available in four different colour options, which are Moonstone Grey, Oryx White, Kings Red Metallic and Grenadilla Black Metallic. Some of the design elements of the newly launched Volkswagen Golf GTI at the exterior include all-LED lighting at the front and rear, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and dual exhausts with chrome tips.

Moving inside the cabin, the car gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a three-spoke steering wheel, a driver-oriented dashboard, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, among others. It gets seven airbags on the safety front.

Powering the Volkswagen Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The engine churns out 261 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. The engine propels the Volkswagen Golf GTI to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.8 seconds.