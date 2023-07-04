Volkswagen launches GT DSG variant of Virtus, priced at 16.19 lakh

Volkswagen on Monday launched a new variant of the Virtus sedan in India. The GT DSG variant was brought in the country by Volkswagen Passengers Cars India, the auto giant's India arm.

Virtus GT DSG: Price

Volkswagen's Virtus GT DSG (Image courtesy: Volkswagen)

It carries a price tag of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by the German manufacturer's TSI technology.

Virtus GT DSG: Powertrain

With a maximum power output of 148 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm, the model is the most powerful vehicle in its segment. This it achieves thanks to its 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder EVO TSI petrol engine with the Active Cylinder cut-off Technology (ACT). The ACT, in turn, is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Virtus GT DSG: Range

According to Volkswagen, Virtus GT DSG offers a fuel efficiency of 19.62 kmpl (ARAI-certified).

Virtus GT DSG: Features

The car comes equipped with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (both wireless), wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.

Virtus GT DSG: Colours

There are as many as 7 colour options. These are Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Curcuma Yellow, Lava Blue, Reflex Silver, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk