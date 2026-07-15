Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Tayron R-Line: What do you lose for 5 lakh less?

Volkswagen has expanded its Tayron lineup with the launch of the base variant of the SUV, christened Life, which sits below the flagship trim R-Line. Launched at ₹41.99 (ex-showroom), the Volkswagen Tayron Life is ₹5 lakh cheaper than the Tayron R-Line, which is priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tayron EMI starting at just ₹55,000/ Month Check Eligibility If you are considering the Volkswagen Tayron and wondering which variant to pick, here is a comprehensive comparison for you to understand what you lose and gain.

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If you are considering the Volkswagen Tayron as your next premium SUV and are wondering which variant to pick, here is a comprehensive comparison for you to understand what you lose and gain by saving ₹5 lakh.

Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Tayron R-Line: Price

Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Tayron R-Line: Price comparison Variant Price (ex-showroom) Volkswagen Tayron Life ₹ 41.99 lakh Volkswagen Tayron R-Line ₹ 46.99 lakh

The Volkswagen Tayron Life is more affordable than the R-Line variant. Priced at ₹41.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tayron Life is ₹5 lakh cheaper than the Tayron R-Line.

Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Tayron R-Line: Design

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the core dimensions and matrix-like lighting signatures being the same in both variants, the Tayron Life and Tayron R-Line come with distinctive characteristics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the core dimensions and matrix-like lighting signatures being the same in both variants, the Tayron Life and Tayron R-Line come with distinctive characteristics. {{/usCountry}}

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The Life variant features a cleaner, more understated front bumper with L-shaped grille inserts and body-colored cladding. On the other hand, the R-Line comes with a more aggressive criss-cross grille pattern, massive air intakes, and premium gloss-black treatment across the front bumper and wheel arches. The R-Line gets advanced IQ.Light HD Matrix headlamps, while the Life trim features standard LED headlamps with dynamic cornering lights.

The Tayron Life rides on 18-inch Bologna Black diamond-turned alloy wheels, while the R-Line upgrades to larger, bolder 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels wrapped in wider tyres, giving it a slightly wider overall stance.

Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Tayron R-Line: Interior and features

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Inside the cabin, the most crucial difference is the seating configuration. The Life trim gets a five-seater layout. By removing the third row, the Life variant caters to smaller families who prioritise luggage capacity. It offers a massive 885 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 2,090 litres with the second row folded down. The R-Line variant, on the other hand, adds a foldable third row, providing flexibility for larger families. However, this comes at the cost of standard boot space, which shrinks to 345 litres when all seven seats are up.

The Tayron Life, despite being the base variant, comes well-equipped. It gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker audio setup, triple-zone automatic climate control, and 10-colour ambient lighting. Also, it gets 12-way electrically adjustable ergoActive front seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

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The Tayron R-Line comes with a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a premium 11-speaker Harman Kardon 700W audio system with a subwoofer, a windscreen Head-Up Display (HUD), a 30-colour ambient lighting setup with illuminated R-Line inserts on the dashboard and doors. Also, it gets a sporty black roof lining and R-Line-specific upholstery.

Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Tayron R-Line: Powertrain

Both the Life and R-Line variants are identical in terms of powertrain. Both get power from a 2.0-litre TSI Evo four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine churns out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Power is channelled to all four wheels via a 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. Both variants are capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Tayron R-Line: Safety

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On the safety front, both the Life and R-Line variants come with standard equipment and features like nine airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic Differential Lock (XDS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control (HDC), and a 360-degree surround-view camera system with Park Assist Plus. Also, both variants get a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, and Front Assist.

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