Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition with 7-speaker setup launched. Check details
This special edition of the automaker's Virtus sedan has a starting price of ₹15.52 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen on Tuesday launched the special Virtus Sound Edition, based on the Topline trim of the standard Virtus sedan . As per HT Auto, the Sound Edition is an attempt by Volkswagen to boost the sedan's appeal.
Price
The Virtus Sound Edition has a starting price of ₹15.52 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom).
Why is it called ‘Sound Edition’?
True to its name, the model comes with what the company says is an ‘exceptional sound package with subwoofer plus amplifier.’ The subwoofer – a new addition to the car – and the amplifier, are both part of an enhanced audio system that also includes a 7-speaker system.
Powertrain
It is powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates peak power of 114 bhp and maximum torque of 178 Nm. Also, the engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic unit.
Features
The sedan has features such as the enhanced audio system; the first in-segment (twin) electric seats that allow the driver and the passenger to choose the best position simply by flicking a switch; and more.
Cosmetic updates
The Virtus Sound Edition gets a ‘Sound Edition’ badging and ‘Equalizer’ graphics on C-pillars. Together, these mark the car ‘as one that is always on the beat,’ says Volkswagen.
Colours
The model is available in the following colour options: Carbon Steel Gray, Lava Red, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red.