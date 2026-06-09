Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan R-Line available with massive benefits in June 2026

Volkswagen India is offering attractive exchange and loyalty benefits on the Tiguan R-Line and Virtus this month, making the premium SUV and sedan more appealing to prospective buyers. Eligible customers can avail benefits of up to ₹2 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line, while the Virtus comes with exchange and loyalty offers worth up to ₹70,000. Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two petrol engine options. There is a manual as well as an automatic transmission available.

The offers are subject to dealership terms and conditions and may vary depending on the city and stock availability. So, if you are interested in both these vehicles, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships.