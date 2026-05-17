Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan R-Line get benefits up to ₹2 lakh in May 2026
Volkswagen India has announced May 2026 offers on the Virtus and Tiguan R-Line with benefits of up to ₹2 lakh.
Volkswagen India has rolled out a new set of offers and benefits for May 2026 across select models in its lineup, including the Virtus sedan and the new Tiguan R-Line SUV. The benefits include exchange bonuses, loyalty offers, scrappage incentives, and complimentary labour charges for scheduled services.
Volkswagen Virtus offers:
For the Volkswagen Virtus, both the Sport and Chrome variants are being offered with exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹70,000. Volkswagen has clarified that corporate and loyalty benefits cannot be combined, while buyers in Kerala will have to pay an extra 1 per cent cess.
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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
₹ 49 Lakhs
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
₹ 46.99 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus
₹ 10.5 - 19 Lakhs
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Volkswagen Golf GTI
₹ 53 Lakhs
The Volkswagen Virtus Chrome starts at ₹10.49 lakh, while the Sport range begins at ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers:
Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line receives significantly higher exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹2 lakh for May 2026. Similar terms apply here as well, with corporate and loyalty schemes not being clubbed together and a 1 per cent cess applicable in Kerala.
The Tiguan R-Line is priced from ₹47.11 lakh (ex-showroom).{{/usCountry}}
The Tiguan R-Line is priced from ₹47.11 lakh (ex-showroom).{{/usCountry}}
The company is also offering free labour charges for scheduled services at 1,000 km, 7,500 km, and 15,000 km intervals on both models. In addition, scrappage benefits of up to ₹20,000 are available for eligible customers.{{/usCountry}}
The company is also offering free labour charges for scheduled services at 1,000 km, 7,500 km, and 15,000 km intervals on both models. In addition, scrappage benefits of up to ₹20,000 are available for eligible customers.{{/usCountry}}
The offers are valid for a limited period during May 2026 and may vary depending on location, dealership stock, and eligibility criteria.{{/usCountry}}
The offers are valid for a limited period during May 2026 and may vary depending on location, dealership stock, and eligibility criteria.{{/usCountry}}