Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan R-Line get benefits up to 2 lakh in May 2026

Volkswagen India has rolled out a new set of offers and benefits for May 2026 across select models in its lineup, including the Virtus sedan and the new Tiguan R-Line SUV. The benefits include exchange bonuses, loyalty offers, scrappage incentives, and complimentary labour charges for scheduled services.

Volkswagen Virtus offers:

Personalised Offers on Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Check Offers The Volkswagen Virtus and Tiguan R-Line are being offered with exchange, loyalty, and scrappage benefits in May 2026.

Volkswagen Virtus

For the Volkswagen Virtus, both the Sport and Chrome variants are being offered with exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹70,000. Volkswagen has clarified that corporate and loyalty benefits cannot be combined, while buyers in Kerala will have to pay an extra 1 per cent cess.

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The Volkswagen Virtus Chrome starts at ₹10.49 lakh, while the Sport range begins at ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers:

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line receives significantly higher exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹2 lakh for May 2026. Similar terms apply here as well, with corporate and loyalty schemes not being clubbed together and a 1 per cent cess applicable in Kerala.

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{{^usCountry}} The Tiguan R-Line is priced from ₹47.11 lakh (ex-showroom). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tiguan R-Line is priced from ₹47.11 lakh (ex-showroom). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The company is also offering free labour charges for scheduled services at 1,000 km, 7,500 km, and 15,000 km intervals on both models. In addition, scrappage benefits of up to ₹20,000 are available for eligible customers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company is also offering free labour charges for scheduled services at 1,000 km, 7,500 km, and 15,000 km intervals on both models. In addition, scrappage benefits of up to ₹20,000 are available for eligible customers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The offers are valid for a limited period during May 2026 and may vary depending on location, dealership stock, and eligibility criteria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The offers are valid for a limited period during May 2026 and may vary depending on location, dealership stock, and eligibility criteria. {{/usCountry}}

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