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Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan R-Line get benefits up to 2 lakh in May 2026

Volkswagen India has announced May 2026 offers on the Virtus and Tiguan R-Line with benefits of up to ₹2 lakh.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 09:04 am IST
By HT News Desk

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Volkswagen India has rolled out a new set of offers and benefits for May 2026 across select models in its lineup, including the Virtus sedan and the new Tiguan R-Line SUV. The benefits include exchange bonuses, loyalty offers, scrappage incentives, and complimentary labour charges for scheduled services.

Volkswagen Virtus offers:

Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Check Offers
The Volkswagen Virtus and Tiguan R-Line are being offered with exchange, loyalty, and scrappage benefits in May 2026.
Volkswagen Virtus

For the Volkswagen Virtus, both the Sport and Chrome variants are being offered with exchange and loyalty benefits of up to 70,000. Volkswagen has clarified that corporate and loyalty benefits cannot be combined, while buyers in Kerala will have to pay an extra 1 per cent cess.

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The Volkswagen Virtus Chrome starts at 10.49 lakh, while the Sport range begins at 14.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers:

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line receives significantly higher exchange and loyalty benefits of up to 2 lakh for May 2026. Similar terms apply here as well, with corporate and loyalty schemes not being clubbed together and a 1 per cent cess applicable in Kerala.

 
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