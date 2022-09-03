Volkswagen's ultra-luxury sedan sold 5,000 cars in past 2 months, creates record

Automobile giant Volkswagen's sedan model Virtus has gained a lot of popularity these days. The company says it sold 5,000 units in the past two months. While the demand for sports utility vehicles (SUV) and hatchbacks rages on, this sedan has carved its own presence among the buyers.Virtus has created a record of having the maximum deliveries to customers in a single day, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. It has made into the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. This luxury sedan costs ₹11.22 lakh rupees in the Indian market.“There has been a tremendous response from the car buyers for Virtus. With a ‘Big Boy’ design and feature, Virtus is a strong product in the mid-size sedan segment in India. The luxury car comes with Volkswagen subscription and power lease,” Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, told the website.“The customers get a lot of options in picking their own ownership models. Virtus is 4,561 mm long and 1,752 mm broad. It has a wheelbase of 2,651 mms. These two trims are available in the dynamic line and performance line,” Gupta added.

Volkswagen's Virtus is available in two different engine options. One of these is equipped with a 1.5 litre TSI EVO engine which has an Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). The second option pertains to a one litre TSI engine. Talking of transmission options, there are 6-speed manual gearbox, 6-speed automatic torque converter and 7-speed DSG. The performance line variant generates 150 PS of power and 250 newton metres of torque. On the other hand, the dynamic line variant generates power of 115 PS and 178 newton metres torque, the Live Hindustan report stated.

Virtus is an ultra luxury sedan laden with several features. These include a 20.32 cms digital cockpit, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display, flat-bottom steering wheel etc. It has connectivity feature and an eight-speaker audio system.

Volkswagen Virtus is equipped with more than three dozen safety features. The German carmaker claims it has 40 safety features including six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision brake, hill hold control, tyre pressure deflation warning and others. The side-effect protection beam and impact-absorbing body components on the door make it more safe.

