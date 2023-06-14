Volvo unveils C40 Recharge EV in India. Check expected price, features, and more

Swedish carmaker Volvo on Wednesday officially unveiled the C40 Recharge EV in India, making the car its second all-electric offering in the country (XC40 Recharge was launched here in July 2022).

C40 Recharge EV: Price

Volvo did not reveal C40 Recharge EV's pricing details. According to HT Auto, however, it will be priced at close to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). XC40 Recharge, on the other hand, is available for ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The actual price will be announced in August, followed by the commencement of deliveries in September.

C40 Recharge EV: Deliveries

The bookings too, will open in August, and will be accepted on the company's official website. The sale will be made under the direct to customer (D2C) model.

C40 Recharge EV: Powertrain

The coupe SUV's India-spec model gets power from an E80 battery pack, which gives it a range of 530 km on a single charge. Also, the manufacturer claims that the vehicle has a top speed of 180 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

C40 Recharge EV: Features

Inside the cabin, there are features such as a 9.0-inch tab-like portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, 13-speaker Harman Kardon music system, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Additionally, the car comes in 6 colour scheme options: Cloud Blue, Crystal White Pearl, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, and Sage Green.

C40 Recharge EV: Rivals

It will compete against rivals such as Cooper SE (Mini), EQB (Mercedes-Benz), EV 6 (Kia), i4 (BMW) and Ioniq 5 (Hyundai), and more.

