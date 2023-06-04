Volvo's C40 Recharge EV to debut in India on June 14: All you need to know

Volvo has announced June 14 as the date on which it will unveil its C40 Recharge EV in India. The SUV will be the Swedish auto giant's second electric car in India; the first, XC40 Recharge, is already on sale in the country.

Volvo's upcoming C40 Recharge EV (Image courtesy: Volvo)

The C40 Recharge EV, meanwhile, will go on sale here later in the year.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Design

The electric vehicle looks ‘sleek and modern,’ said HT Auto, adding that it also carries Volvo's ‘signature styling elements.’ These, the report said, include a ‘relatively clean’ front profile with a closed panel (in place of the conventional radiator grille), ‘Thor’s Hammer' headlights, and LED headlights with a vertical orientation.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Cabin and features

C40 Recharge's spacious cabin is built from recycled and renewable materials, claims Volvo. The cabin comes with features such as ambient lighting, seats of ‘high-quality’ leather, wool blend, and recycled polyester; premium sound system from Harman Kardon, and several other advanced features.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Battery

The SUV draws energy from a 78 kWh battery pack that has a usable capacity of 75 kWh, and can deliver a range of up to 371 kms on a single charge.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Wheel drive configuration

In the global market, the model is offered in a single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration, as well as a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration. It is not known which of these two – or if both – will be offered for the Indian market.

