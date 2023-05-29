This Volvo SUV, to be unveiled on June 7, is company's ‘greenest-ever’ car. Here's how

On June 7, Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo will unveil its upcoming SUV, EX30, globally. Ahead of the global reveal, Volvo, in a press release, described EX30 as its ‘greenest electric car, so far.’ Volvo's EX30 (Image courtesy: Volvo)

“Considering that it will be the smallest car in the company, Volvo has used less steel and aluminium in EX30, doing so to reduce the model's CO2 footprint. To make it, 17% of the total steel, and 25% of the overall aluminium, are both recycled,” the release quoted Anders Karrberg, the auto giant's global head of sustainability, as saying.

In addition to this, 17% of the total plastic is recycled too, and this is by far the highest percentage of recycled plastic in any Volvo car till date, Karrberg further said.

Further, the SUV, according to the press release, will be built in a factory primarily powered by climate-neutral energy, including climate-neutral electricity. Also, 95% of the model's tier-1 suppliers have committed to using 100% renewable energy in their manufacturing process, by 2025, the release stated.

EX30 will be Volvo's third electric car, joining C40 and XC40. Details regarding its features, powertrain, pricing etc. are expected to be announced over the next few days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail