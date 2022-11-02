Want to buy a Honda car? Save up to 63,144 on these models

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:55 PM IST

The company is offering discount on its Amaze, City (4th and 5th generation), Jazz, and WR-V models.

Representative Image(AP file photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you are planning to buy a Honda car, there's some good news for you. The company is offering its select models at a discount of up to 63,144. The discount is being offered on Amaze, City (4th and 5th generation), Jazz, and WR-V, and is being given as exchange bonus, cash, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount.

WR-V: You can save 63,144 on all the variants of this outgoing SUV. The discount includes 30,000 in cash/free accessories worth 36,144, 10,000 in exchange offer, 7,000 in exchange bonus, and 5,000 each as loyalty bonus and corporate discount.

City (Gen 5): On the manual variant of this mid-size sedan, you can save 59,292. This includes 30,000 in cash/free accessories worth 32,292, 10,000 in exchange offer, 7,000 in exchange bonus, and 5,000 each as loyalty bonus and corporate discount.

The CVT variant, on the other hand, is available at 37,000 off. Here you get 20,000 for exchange, 7,000 as exchange bonus, and 5,000 each as loyalty bonus and corporate discount.

Amaze: Customers can save 29,896 on this compact sedan. This includes free accessories worth 11,896, 10,000 in cash, 5,000 as loyalty bonus, and 3,000 as corporate discount.

Jazz: The company's only premium hatchback is likely to be discontinued starting this month. You can purchase it at 25,000 off. Here, you get 10,000 in cash, 7,000 as exchange bonus, 5,000 as loyalty bonus, and 3,000 in corporate discount.

City (Gen 4): It is available at 5,000 off as loyalty bonus.

