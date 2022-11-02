Want to buy a Honda car? Save up to 63,144 on these models

If you are planning to buy a Honda car, there's some good news for you. The company is offering its select models at a discount of up to ₹63,144. The discount is being offered on Amaze, City (4th and 5th generation), Jazz, and WR-V, and is being given as exchange bonus, cash, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount.

WR-V: You can save ₹63,144 on all the variants of this outgoing SUV. The discount includes ₹30,000 in cash/free accessories worth ₹36,144, ₹10,000 in exchange offer, ₹7,000 in exchange bonus, and ₹5,000 each as loyalty bonus and corporate discount.

City (Gen 5): On the manual variant of this mid-size sedan, you can save ₹59,292. This includes ₹30,000 in cash/free accessories worth ₹32,292, ₹10,000 in exchange offer, ₹7,000 in exchange bonus, and ₹5,000 each as loyalty bonus and corporate discount.

The CVT variant, on the other hand, is available at ₹37,000 off. Here you get ₹20,000 for exchange, ₹7,000 as exchange bonus, and ₹5,000 each as loyalty bonus and corporate discount.

Amaze: Customers can save ₹29,896 on this compact sedan. This includes ₹free accessories worth ₹11,896, ₹10,000 in cash, ₹5,000 as loyalty bonus, and ₹3,000 as corporate discount.

Jazz: The company's only premium hatchback is likely to be discontinued starting this month. You can purchase it at ₹25,000 off. Here, you get ₹10,000 in cash, ₹7,000 as exchange bonus, ₹5,000 as loyalty bonus, and ₹3,000 in corporate discount.

City (Gen 4): It is available at ₹5,000 off as loyalty bonus.

