Want to buy country's ‘smallest, most affordable’ EV? Here's how to make online booking

Mumbai-based PMV Electric's EaS-E is now available for sale. Launched on Wednesday, the electric car is described as the country's ‘smallest and most affordable’ electric vehicle (EV). According to HT Auto, PMV Electric received around 6,000 bookings for the EV even before it was launched.

The EaS-E is priced at ₹4.79 lakh (ex-showroom); the price is applicable for the first 10,000 customers. Customers can book their EaS-E unit for an amount of ₹2,000 on the company's official website.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make your booking:

(1.) Go to pmvelectric.com, and on the homepage, click on ‘PRE-ORDER NOW’ on the top right of the screen.

(2.) Next, enter your name, email, and mobile phone number.

(3.) Then, select your model's colour; a total of 11 colour options are available.

(4.) Click on ‘Place Your Pre-Order;' you will now be taken to the ‘Checkout’ page.

(5.) Here, enter your billing details, address; accept 'Terms and Conditions' and click on ‘Place Order.’

(6.) On the next window, make a payment of ₹2,000. For this, you get options such as UPI, debit/credit card, net banking, and wallet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail